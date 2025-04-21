Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Krystal Jimenez, Thunderbird #12, performs an enlistment ceremony at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, showcasing precision flying and the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 8998429
    VIRIN: 250426-F-EL822-1371
    Resolution: 5013x3335
    Size: 366.35 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony
    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony
    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download