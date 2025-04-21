Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Krystal Jimenez, Thunderbird #12, performs an enlistment ceremony at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds are the Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, showcasing precision flying and the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)