Defying Gravity: RJ Gritter Stuns The Crowd

RJ Gritter waves to the crowd after his aerial performance at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Gritter’s routine featured dynamic aerial maneuvers such as outside loops, rolling circles, and inverted passes, showcasing expert control and high-energy flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8998428
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-DA718-1008
|Resolution:
|5110x3400
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
