Defying Gravity: RJ Gritter Stuns The Crowd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RJ Gritter waves to the crowd after his aerial performance at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Gritter’s routine featured dynamic aerial maneuvers such as outside loops, rolling circles, and inverted passes, showcasing expert control and high-energy flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)