Aerobatic pilot RJ Gritter performs a series of snap rolls during his solo routine at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Gritter wowed the crowd with precision maneuvers including hammerhead turns, tail slides, and torque rolls in his high-performance Pitts Special biplane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8998426
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-DA718-1006
|Resolution:
|3165x2106
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defying Gravity: RJ Gritter Stuns The Crowd [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.