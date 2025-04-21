Defying Gravity: RJ Gritter Stuns The Crowd

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aerobatic pilot RJ Gritter performs a series of snap rolls during his solo routine at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Gritter wowed the crowd with precision maneuvers including hammerhead turns, tail slides, and torque rolls in his high-performance Pitts Special biplane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)