    Defying Gravity: RJ Gritter Stuns The Crowd [Image 2 of 3]

    Defying Gravity: RJ Gritter Stuns The Crowd

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    RJ Gritter performs an inverted pass during his aerobatic demonstration at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. With a background in competition aerobatics and engineering, Gritter combines technical expertise and dynamic flying to thrill audiences across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

