Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

A military working dog handler and his K-9 partner smile and pose together while on duty at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The duo greeted attendees while showcasing the important role working dogs play in base security and operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)