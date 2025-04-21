Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators view a variety of aircraft static displays at the Air Power Over Hampton

Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Along with

dynamic aerial performances, the air show highlighted educational exhibits, aircraft tours, and food vendors for guests to experience. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)