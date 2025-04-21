Spectators view a variety of aircraft static displays at the Air Power Over Hampton
Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Along with
dynamic aerial performances, the air show highlighted educational exhibits, aircraft tours, and food vendors for guests to experience. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8997268
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-VR928-1414
|Resolution:
|5492x4044
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.