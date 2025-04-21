Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees static displays at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The event featured a range

of vintage and modern aircraft, offering visitors a chance to learn about aviation history while enjoying food vendors and family activities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)