Attendees static displays at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. The event featured a range
of vintage and modern aircraft, offering visitors a chance to learn about aviation history while enjoying food vendors and family activities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airmen Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8997269
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-VR928-1219
|Resolution:
|3669x5504
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun, Skies, and Smiles: A Perfect Day at Air Power Over Hampton Roads [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.