Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Bill Culberson pilots his MiG-17 during a high-speed pass at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Developed in the early 1950s by the Soviet Union, the MiG-17 became one of the most widely used fighter jets of its time, seeing combat in conflicts including the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 8997145
    VIRIN: 250427-F-JG883-1195
    Resolution: 4911x3795
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show
    Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show
    Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    ACC
    APOHR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download