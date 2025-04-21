Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show

Bill Culberson pilots his MiG-17 during a high-speed pass at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Developed in the early 1950s by the Soviet Union, the MiG-17 became one of the most widely used fighter jets of its time, seeing combat in conflicts including the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
