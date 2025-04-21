Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show

The MiG-17, flown by Bill Culberson, taxis his aircraft, after performing at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Culberson thrilled spectators with dynamic maneuvers, including inverted passes, fast-paced rolls, and low-level high-speed runs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
