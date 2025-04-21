Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show [Image 2 of 3]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The MiG-17, flown by Bill Culberson, taxis his aircraft, after performing at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Culberson thrilled spectators with dynamic maneuvers, including inverted passes, fast-paced rolls, and low-level high-speed runs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 8997143
    VIRIN: 250427-F-JG883-1243
    Resolution: 4384x3388
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Airshow
    ACC
    APOHR

