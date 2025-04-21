Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show

Bill Culberson, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, lands his MiG-17 during at the Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Drawing on his military aviation experience, Culberson showcased the MiG-17’s Cold War-era capabilities with high-speed passes, tight turns, and precision aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8997142
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-JG883-1210
|Resolution:
|3240x2504
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
