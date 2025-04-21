Historic MiG-17 Roars Across Skies at Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bill Culberson, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, lands his MiG-17 during at the Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2025. Drawing on his military aviation experience, Culberson showcased the MiG-17’s Cold War-era capabilities with high-speed passes, tight turns, and precision aerial maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)