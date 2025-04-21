MEDEVAC Training Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier helps with the start-up process of a HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter before a training flight at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 15, 2025. HH-60 Black Hawks are primarily used for aerial medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) missions and are equipped to transport wounded soldiers to medical facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)