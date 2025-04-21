Precision Rescue: 101st CAB Refines Skills with Hoist Training

Photo By Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Shull and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Glenn Jones put on...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Shull and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Glenn Jones put on their helmets in a HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter before a training flight at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 15, 2025. HH-60 Black Hawks are primarily used for aerial medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) missions and are equipped to transport wounded soldiers to medical facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV) see less | View Image Page

AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq – The most sought-after aviation brigade in the Army, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) continues to provide aerial options for partner forces supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR). In its latest display of aviation excellence, the unit trained Higher Performance Rescue Hoist (HPU) operations on April 15, 2025, in Iraq.



“Operating in complex environments like those in which we find ourselves supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, requires constant adaptation and innovation” said Lt. Col. Robert Wells, commanding officer of Task Force Cardinal. “The ability of our air crews to conduct static and dynamic hoist operations is a critical rescue technique that bolsters our ability to aid ground troops in contested areas. Its’ a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our “Eagle Dustoff” team.”



The complex training mission gave MEDEVAC aircrews repetitions holding a stable, high hover that allowed medical personnel to lower themselves to the ground. Most aviation units rehearse HPU entries; however, the 101 CAB crews demonstrated adeptness of the task. The air crew noted that their bias towards rigorous training and focused debriefing makes them confident to execute advanced maneuvers with ease.



“Most days we do live contingency training,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Glenn Jones, an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot in TF Cardinal. “We practice with induced stress so when we get real calls it seems like business as usual. When we do any training or missions we come back and debrief the entire thing. Here people seem to take it to heart.”



During the exercise, crew chiefs were able to control the descent and ascents of the HPU from the side of the HH-60. While operating hoist, concentration and the ability to multi-task are key.



“As we’re doing our cadence to put the rider on the ground, we’re calling the drift of the aircraft,” said Sgt. Jack Tevis, a TF Cardinal UH-60 helicopter repairer. “We’re also looking down watching the rider, making sure the aircraft is holding, and helping correct the pilots so they can keep us as steady as possible.”



The ability to extract personnel using the HPU is critical because several CJTF-OIR missions take place in areas with restrictive terrain. In some situations, the hoist is the best option.



“If someone is in a situation where we can’t land, the hoist is the preferred and safest option to get a medic down, without compromising the aircraft,” said Jones. “If [ground troops] are patrolling a wadi and we can’t land, we’ll likely hoist them out. Especially if they can’t get out without compromising the rest of the platoon.”



Tevis echoed Jones’ sentiment and added the HPU speeds up the time it takes to complete a rescue.



“If someone gets hurt climbing a mountain and breaks their leg, we can’t land an aircraft on the side of a mountain so we would use the hoist,” said Tevis. “They expedite the process and is much faster [than traditional rescues].”



The 101st CAB’s mastery of mission essential tasks, such as hoist, is directly translating into lives saved. Since February 2025, the unit has successfully responded to over 76 MEDEVAC calls providing critical care to those in need.