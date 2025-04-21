MEDEVAC Training Flight

U.S. Army Soldiers prepare for a training flight on a HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 15, 2025. HH-60 Black Hawks are primarily used for aerial medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) missions and are equipped to transport wounded soldiers to medical facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8996823
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-LY473-3678
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.63 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
