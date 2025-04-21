Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC Training Flight [Image 5 of 7]

    MEDEVAC Training Flight

    IRAQ

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Shull and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Glenn Jones put on their helmets in a HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter before a training flight at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 15, 2025. HH-60 Black Hawks are primarily used for aerial medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) missions and are equipped to transport wounded soldiers to medical facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 05:28
    Photo ID: 8996822
    VIRIN: 250415-A-LY473-1962
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: IQ
