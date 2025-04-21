Over 125 members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC students exchange gifts with the University of Oregon football team in an End of Game Exchange during the University of Oregon annual spring football game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The players and service members traded coins, shook hands, and took pictures together following the conclusion of the game. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 00:07
|Photo ID:
|8996737
|VIRIN:
|250426-Z-UZ129-1044
|Resolution:
|5986x3991
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
