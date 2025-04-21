Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Over 125 members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC students exchange gifts with the University of Oregon football team in an End of Game Exchange during the University of Oregon annual spring football game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The players and service members traded coins, shook hands, and took pictures together following the conclusion of the game. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 00:07
    Photo ID: 8996737
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-UZ129-1044
    Resolution: 5986x3991
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game
    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    college football
    University of Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    military appreciation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download