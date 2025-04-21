Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers throw shirts to the audience at the University of Oregon annual spring football game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC students were recognized by the public for their service to the state of Oregon and the nation throughout the game. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard)