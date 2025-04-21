Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson | Over 125 members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson | Over 125 members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, National Guard and ROTC students exchange gifts with the University of Oregon football team in an End of Game Exchange during the University of Oregon annual spring football game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The players and service members traded coins, shook hands, and took pictures together following the conclusion of the game. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard) see less | View Image Page

EUGENE, Ore. - Members of the Oregon National Guard supported the University of Oregon Ducks annual spring football game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.



The Oregon National Guard held recruiting displays outside the stadium, giving the public a chance to interact with military equipment and speak with service members.



“We get to showcase what we do, some of the vehicles we have, and what we’re capable of,” said Master Sgt. Brandon Chase, Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer In Charge of Eugene, Springfield, and Corvallis. “We’re letting them know that we live here and we serve here and we’re huge Duck fans.”



Prior to kickoff, service members, veterans, and their families held a large U.S. flag in the center of the field as Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Duane Reno with the 234th Army Band sang the national anthem. As the flag was walked off the field, two F-15 Eagles assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing at Klamath Falls flew overhead.



During halftime, new recruits and some currently serving members of the military took the Oath of Enlistment in the end field.



At the conclusion of the game, more than 125 service members lined up with the football team to participate in an “End of Game Exchange.”