    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game [Image 2 of 4]

    Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A large group of new recruits and some currently serving members of the military take the Oath of Enlistment during halftime at the University of Oregon annual spring football game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The recruits were sworn in by Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson, commanding general of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Cal., and native Oregonian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 00:07
    Photo ID: 8996735
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-UZ129-1036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US
    college football
    Oath of Enlistment
    University of Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    military appreciation

