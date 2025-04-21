Oregon National Guard celebrates with the Ducks at the University of Oregon Spring Football Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A large group of new recruits and some currently serving members of the military take the Oath of Enlistment during halftime at the University of Oregon annual spring football game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The recruits were sworn in by Brig. Gen. Brandon Anderson, commanding general of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Cal., and native Oregonian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson, Oregon National Guard)