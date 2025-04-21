USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-PV363-1223 SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2025) Lt. Jon Gates, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), left, discusses flight operations with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Yasuhiro Kato, Director, C4 Systems Dept, Japan Joint Staff , right, while Miyako Okada, center, interprets during a JSDF visit aboard America, April 23, 2025. The visit facilitated information exchanges between U.S. and JSDF counterparts to enhance interoperability and level of knowledge for conducting F-35B Lightning II aircraft operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)