    USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250423-N-PV363-1037 SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2025) Capt. Ethan Rule, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), meets with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Yasuhiro Kato, Director, C4 Systems Dept, Japan Joint Staff, during a JSDF visit aboard America, April 23, 2025. The visit facilitated information exchanges between U.S. and JSDF counterparts to enhance interoperability and level of knowledge for conducting F-35B Lightning II aircraft operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

