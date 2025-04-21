USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-PV363-1507 SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2025) Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel tour the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during their visit aboard America, April 23, 2025. The visit facilitated information exchanges between U.S. and JMSDF counterparts to enhance interoperability and level of knowledge for conducting F-35B Lightning II aircraft operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)