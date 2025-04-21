Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250423-N-PV363-1507 SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2025) Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel tour the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during their visit aboard America, April 23, 2025. The visit facilitated information exchanges between U.S. and JMSDF counterparts to enhance interoperability and level of knowledge for conducting F-35B Lightning II aircraft operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)

