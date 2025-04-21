USS America (LHA 6) Welcomes Japan Self-Defense Force Personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250423-N-ZW825-1045 SASEBO, Japan (April 23, 2025) Cmdr. Cole Weideman, air officer aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Cmdr. Michitaka Kurogi, air officer aboard JMSDF ship JS Kaga (DDH-184), during a JMSDF visit aboard America, April 23, 2025. The visit facilitated information exchanges between U.S. and JMSDF counterparts to enhance interoperability and level of knowledge for conducting F-35B Lightning II aircraft operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)