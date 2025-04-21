Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbird #1 touches down at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. The team's arrival kicks off a weekend of aerial displays and community celebration of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 20:56
    Photo ID: 8995599
    VIRIN: 250425-F-BD665-1195
    Resolution: 4900x3260
    Size: 872.79 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR
    Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR
    Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR
    Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download