U.S. Air Force Thunderbird #1 touches down at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. The team's arrival kicks off a weekend of aerial displays and community celebration of airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8995599
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-BD665-1195
|Resolution:
|4900x3260
|Size:
|872.79 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.