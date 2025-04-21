Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots arrive in formation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. As the headline act for the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, the team is set to showcase the power and precision of one of the U. S. Air Force's most versatile combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)
