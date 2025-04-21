The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive in their signature F-16 Fighting Falcons at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virgina, April 25, 2025. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable multirole frontline fighter known for its speed and agility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8995598
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-BD665-1157
|Resolution:
|2947x1961
|Size:
|257.62 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.