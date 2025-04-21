Thunderbirds arrival to 2025 APoHR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive in their signature F-16 Fighting Falcons at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virgina, April 25, 2025. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly maneuverable multirole frontline fighter known for its speed and agility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Shanes)