Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Selby, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, left, trains Airman 1st Class Jaylen Lawson, 55th RGS aerospace propulsion apprentice, on how to perform preflight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter engine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Air Force maintainers’ technical knowledge and attention to detail directly support the success of rescue operations in the most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 8995117
    VIRIN: 250423-F-NC910-1213
    Resolution: 4860x3234
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airpower
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    55th RGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download