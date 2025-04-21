55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Selby, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, left, trains Airman 1st Class Jaylen Lawson, 55th RGS aerospace propulsion apprentice, on how to perform preflight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter engine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Air Force maintainers’ technical knowledge and attention to detail directly support the success of rescue operations in the most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)