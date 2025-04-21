55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gannon Daley, 55th Rescue Squadron avionics apprentice, performs preflight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Skilled Air Force maintainers are essential to sustaining the operational capability and safety of this critical rescue platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)