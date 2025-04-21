Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gannon Daley, 55th Rescue Squadron avionics apprentice, performs preflight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Skilled Air Force maintainers are essential to sustaining the operational capability and safety of this critical rescue platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 8995115
    VIRIN: 250423-F-NC910-1070
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks
    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airpower
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    55th RGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download