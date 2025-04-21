55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron perform preflight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. These inspections include examining avionics systems, rotor assemblies and fuel lines for any signs of wear or malfunction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)