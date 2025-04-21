55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Bythrow, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron crew chief apprentice, assists another Airman in wrapping an auxiliary power unit cord at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Routine maintenance on the HH-60Ws helps prevent unexpected failures during high-risk search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)