    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks [Image 3 of 4]

    55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Bythrow, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron crew chief apprentice, assists another Airman in wrapping an auxiliary power unit cord at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Routine maintenance on the HH-60Ws helps prevent unexpected failures during high-risk search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 8995116
    VIRIN: 250423-F-NC910-1188
    Resolution: 5696x3790
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    This work, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Airpower
    Aircraft
    Maintenance
    55th RGS

