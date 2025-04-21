U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Bythrow, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron crew chief apprentice, assists another Airman in wrapping an auxiliary power unit cord at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 23, 2025. Routine maintenance on the HH-60Ws helps prevent unexpected failures during high-risk search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8995116
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-NC910-1188
|Resolution:
|5696x3790
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron preflight checks [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.