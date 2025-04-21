Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Zarlinga, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jory Johnson and Petty Officer 2nd Class Seth Kappel, crew members assigned to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee, prepare to recover the anchor and chain of a lateral aid on the Wilmington River in Savannah, Georgia, April 15, 2025. The aids to navigation team’s crew maintains over 300 primary aids to navigation across Georgia and South Carolina, ensuring the safety of the marine transportation system throughout the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)