Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia

Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Zarlinga, a machinery technician assigned to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee, supervises the recovery of an anchor and chain attached to a lateral aid on the Wilmington River in Savannah, Georgia, April 15, 2025. The aids to navigation team’s crew maintains over 300 primary aids to navigation across Georgia and South Carolina, ensuring the safety of the marine transportation system throughout the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)