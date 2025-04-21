Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Zarlinga and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jory Johnson, machinery technicians assigned to Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee, prepare to recover a lateral aid for scheduled maintenance on the Wilmington River in Savannah, Georgia, April 15, 2025. The aids to navigation team’s crew maintains over 300 primary aids to navigation across Georgia and South Carolina, ensuring the safety of the marine transportation system throughout the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:31
    Photo ID: 8993953
    VIRIN: 250415-G-VY010-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia
    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Savannah
    Marine Transportation System
    Aids to Navigation Team Tybee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download