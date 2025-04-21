Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee conducts maintenance in Savannah, Georgia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Kozaritz, a boatswain's mate, and Petty Officer 1st Class Michael DiDomenico, officer in charge of Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee, navigate the Wilmington River after completing scheduled maintenance on navigation aids in Savannah, Georgia, April 15, 2025. The aids to navigation team’s crew maintains over 300 primary aids to navigation across Georgia and South Carolina, ensuring the safety of the marine transportation system throughout the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson)