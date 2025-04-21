Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron approach simulated casualties during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. The combat readiness exercise required emergency teams to work under pressure to triage and decontaminate casualties, emphasizing operational readiness in high-volume chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response scenarios. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)