Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron assist a simulated casualty toward a casualty collection point for triage during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. First responders implemented in-place patient decontamination and mass triage procedures to quickly assess and treat simulated victims while maintaining operational effectiveness in a contaminated environment. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)