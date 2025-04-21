Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready for anything: rapid response in action [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ready for anything: rapid response in action

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group use a stretcher to carry a simulated patient onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. The mass casualty event evaluated the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to coordinate patient decontamination and treatment operations in response to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incident. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 03:18
    Photo ID: 8993226
    VIRIN: 250424-F-GL460-1659
    Resolution: 5775x3842
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready for anything: rapid response in action [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Swift Saber 25
    Exercise Swift Saber 25
    Ready for anything: rapid response in action
    Exercise Swift Saber 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Responders
    Air Force
    medical response
    Swift Saber 25
    medical group.
    Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download