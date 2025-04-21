Ready for anything: rapid response in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group use a stretcher to carry a simulated patient onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to Ramstein Air Base, during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. The mass casualty event evaluated the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ability to coordinate patient decontamination and treatment operations in response to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incident. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)