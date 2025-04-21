Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Swift Saber 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Swift Saber 25

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sue Chung, 52nd Medical Group triage officer, and Airman 1st Class William Leon, 52nd MDG aerospace medical technician, provide care to a simulated casualty during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. Medical personnel and emergency response teams conducted rapid triage and in-place patient decontamination to treat and process simulated casualties exposed to a chemical agent. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    This work, Exercise Swift Saber 25 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

