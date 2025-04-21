Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sue Chung, 52nd Medical Group triage officer, and Airman 1st Class William Leon, 52nd MDG aerospace medical technician, provide care to a simulated casualty during Exercise Swift Saber 25 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2025. Medical personnel and emergency response teams conducted rapid triage and in-place patient decontamination to treat and process simulated casualties exposed to a chemical agent. Exercises like Swift Saber 25 strengthen the 52nd Fighter Wing’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)