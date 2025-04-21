Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, incoming commander of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, speaks during the CTF-76 change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. Shultz is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)