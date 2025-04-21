Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Leotra West, an Illinois native and chaplain with Naval Surface Group West Pacific, leads a prayer during the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 02:23
    Photo ID: 8993204
    VIRIN: 250418-M-SJ698-1043
    Resolution: 6442x4295
    Size: 18.25 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alexander Canal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony
    Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Task Force 76
    Navy
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download