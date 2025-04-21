Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Adam Bellin, deputy commander of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, presents outgoing CTF-76 commander, Rear Adm. Chris Stone, with a Legion of Merit citation during the CTF-76 change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. Stone is a native of Texas and Bellin is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)
