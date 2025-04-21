Task Force 76 Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors stand at attention as the U.S. national anthem plays during the Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 change of command ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support a range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to full combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)