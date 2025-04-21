Attendees of the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar pose together for a group photo at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 15, 2025. The Armed Forces of the Philippines delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Fernyl G Buca, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) commander. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8993023
|VIRIN:
|250423-X-ZZ999-1004
|Resolution:
|3771x1805
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC
No keywords found.