International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.

Attendees of the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar pose together for a group photo at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 15, 2025. The Armed Forces of the Philippines delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Fernyl G Buca, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) commander. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)