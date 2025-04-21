Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC [Image 4 of 4]

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Attendees of the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar pose together for a group photo at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 15, 2025. The Armed Forces of the Philippines delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Fernyl G Buca, the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) commander. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 22:50
    Location: MANILA, PH
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC

