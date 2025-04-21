Maj. Gen. Fabian M Pedregosa, the Air Defense Command commander, presents Lt. Gen. Fernyl G Buca, commander of the Northern Luzon Command with the honorary Missile Defender badge at the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar, located at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Both Pedregosa and Buca attended the event and spoke to those who were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8992999
|VIRIN:
|250423-X-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|2237x1864
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC
No keywords found.