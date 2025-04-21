International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Fabian M Pedregosa, the Air Defense Command commander, presents Lt. Gen. Fernyl G Buca, commander of the Northern Luzon Command with the honorary Missile Defender badge at the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar, located at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Both Pedregosa and Buca attended the event and spoke to those who were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)