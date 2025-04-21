Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC. [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Gen. Fabian M Pedregosa, the Air Defense Command commander, presents Lt. Gen. Fernyl G Buca, commander of the Northern Luzon Command with the honorary Missile Defender badge at the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar, located at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Both Pedregosa and Buca attended the event and spoke to those who were in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 22:50
    Photo ID: 8992999
    VIRIN: 250423-X-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 2237x1864
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint, Multilateral, Interoperability, Seminar, Together, Military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download