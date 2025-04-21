International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Leo Albea, a senior instructor at the Joint Ballistic Missile Training and Education Center speaks to attendees as the keynote speaker at the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar, held at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 13 – 15, 2025.Albea discussed the importance of accepting risks and delegation of authorities within a Command & Control Structure within an Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture during the seminar. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)