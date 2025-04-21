Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC. [Image 3 of 4]

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Mr. Leo Albea, a senior instructor at the Joint Ballistic Missile Training and Education Center speaks to attendees as the keynote speaker at the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar, held at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 13 – 15, 2025.Albea discussed the importance of accepting risks and delegation of authorities within a Command & Control Structure within an Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture during the seminar. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)

