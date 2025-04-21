Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC. [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Mr. John Reeves, an exercise support branch lead contractor assigned to the Pacific IAMD Center (PIC), speaks to the attendees of the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar, located at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 16, 2025. Reeves explained how lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine and the synchronized attacks from fixed wing aircraft, Ballistic Missile, Cruise Missiles and Unmanned Airborne Systems have caused senior leaders to take more risk in delegating authorities. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 22:50
    Photo ID: 8993014
    VIRIN: 250423-X-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 2808x1911
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.
    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download