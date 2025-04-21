International military leaders attend joint academic seminar at JBTEC.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. John Reeves, an exercise support branch lead contractor assigned to the Pacific IAMD Center (PIC), speaks to the attendees of the Missile System Officer Executive Seminar, located at the Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base, Manilla, Philippines, April 16, 2025. Reeves explained how lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine and the synchronized attacks from fixed wing aircraft, Ballistic Missile, Cruise Missiles and Unmanned Airborne Systems have caused senior leaders to take more risk in delegating authorities. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Madison Walls) (Image was cropped for emphasis on subject.)