Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Wyatt Noya, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, provides maintenance to the MOPP gear to ensure it is ready to be issued. Making sure the gear has no deficiencies increases the safety for future airmen that wear them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)