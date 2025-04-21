Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight [Image 4 of 4]

    Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Wyatt Noya, 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, provides maintenance to the MOPP gear to ensure it is ready to be issued. Making sure the gear has no deficiencies increases the safety for future airmen that wear them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    VIRIN: 250423-F-TD346-2438
