Tatianna Nojadera, 36th Logistic Readiness Squadron, ensures that the gear is being accounted for at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 23, 2025. Documentation provides proof of existence and unveils whether or not more gear is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8992976
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-TD346-3567
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.