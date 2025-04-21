Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tatianna Nojadera, 36th Logistic Readiness Squadron, ensures that the gear is being accounted for at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 23, 2025. Documentation provides proof of existence and unveils whether or not more gear is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)