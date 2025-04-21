From left, Airman Basic Wyatt Noah, Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Arreola, and Tatianna Nojadera, 36th Logistic Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment flight, conduct an inspection on a gas mask at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 23, 2025. The mask was inspected so it could be documented, placed and prepared for future issuing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|8992974
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-TD346-7893
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.