    Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight [Image 2 of 4]

    Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye 

    36th Wing

    From left, Airman Basic Wyatt Noah, Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Arreola, and Tatianna Nojadera, 36th Logistic Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment flight, conduct an inspection on a gas mask at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 23, 2025. The mask was inspected so it could be documented, placed and prepared for future issuing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 22:29
    Photo ID: 8992974
    VIRIN: 250423-F-TD346-7893
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

