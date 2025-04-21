Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Airman Basic Wyatt Noah, Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Arreola, and Tatianna Nojadera, 36th Logistic Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment flight, conduct an inspection on a gas mask at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 23, 2025. The mask was inspected so it could be documented, placed and prepared for future issuing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)