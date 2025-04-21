Individual Protective Equipment Flight Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Jocelyn Arreola, 36th Logistic Readiness Squadron, relocates supplies for storage at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 23, 2025. These items serve as extras just in case one’s gear is misplaced, lost, or stolen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)