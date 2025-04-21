Makin Island Fast Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Franklin Johnson, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), trains U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Sean Aquino, also assigned to Makin Island, right, on how to conduct maintenance on a portable hydraulic power supply, Apr. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)